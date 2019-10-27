Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $1.09 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.6% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 164.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 328,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,754,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 207.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,539,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,713 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 666,790 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,279,000 after acquiring an additional 567,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.86. 5,967,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,254,359. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $113.42 and a one year high of $146.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

