Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.
Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.