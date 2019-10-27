Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

