Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 28,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $256.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.41. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

