Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital set a $150.00 target price on Regenxbio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI set a $79.00 price objective on Regenxbio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink raised Regenxbio from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.22.

RGNX stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. 534,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,518. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $73.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 88.57%. Regenxbio’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,977,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $230,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Regenxbio by 41.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 36.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

