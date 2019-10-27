RED (RED) Price Up 25.5% Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One RED token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. RED has a total market cap of $835,485.00 and $11,846.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00631320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 128.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010345 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

