RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Raised to $13.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REAL. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealReal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Get RealReal alerts:

REAL stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. RealReal has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,748,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,340,000. Institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.