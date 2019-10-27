Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$122.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.44 million.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.