Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $225.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Raytheon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.67.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.15. 2,039,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,016. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $215.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

