Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 195 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $169.53 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $170.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.