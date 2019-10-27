Raymond James Trims Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Target Price to $32.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.60 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.97.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

In other Williams Companies news, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,328.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2,785.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 117,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 113,541 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,761,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 263,273 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,267,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

