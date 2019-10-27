Raymond James Trims Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Target Price to $27.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAA. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. 1,773,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,491. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $40,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

