Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

RAT opened at GBX 2,125 ($27.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rathbone Brothers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,055 ($26.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,277.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,250.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

