Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Northland Securities set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.17.

RPD stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,751. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $165,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,104,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,462 shares of company stock worth $7,610,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 412.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 30.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

