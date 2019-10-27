Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

NYSE RNGR opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 3.27. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Equities analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

