Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 2,500 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 22.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Prologis by 18.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Prologis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

In other news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $92.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.