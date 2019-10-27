Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 1,349 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,074,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,575,000 after buying an additional 172,959 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Kellogg by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Kellogg by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on K. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.37.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $6,322,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $37,665,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $72.02.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

