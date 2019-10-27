Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXIM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,048,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,251 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 19,703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,413 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 514,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 389,252 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,023,000 after acquiring an additional 294,350 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 755,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,191,000 after purchasing an additional 293,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Bergman sold 1,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $80,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $140,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,568 shares of company stock worth $6,837,472 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

MXIM opened at $57.16 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

