Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $11.47 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $669,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 127,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 389.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 961,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 241.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 68,764 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, insider Howse Steve 226,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 26,506 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $1,130,480.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,877 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $40.57 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.