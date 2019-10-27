Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $10.05 Million Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,453,711,000 after purchasing an additional 411,472 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,494,000 after purchasing an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 71.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,340,000 after purchasing an additional 220,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $232.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.70.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup set a $260.00 price objective on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.53.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.