Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 3,130.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 46,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,766,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,875,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,899 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,692 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

RDUS stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. Radius Health Inc has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 368.58% and a negative net margin of 127.22%. The business had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

