Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Shares Up 8.6%

Radient Technologies Inc (CVE:RTI)’s share price shot up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, 253,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 432,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.79 million and a PE ratio of -5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.81.

About Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary microwave assisted processing (MAP) technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves.

