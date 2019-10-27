Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in E. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ENI by 52.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,876,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,986,000 after buying an additional 649,100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 39.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,216,000 after buying an additional 423,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ENI by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,890,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,514,000 after buying an additional 259,838 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ENI by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 140,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 49.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 66,298 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on E. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

E opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. Eni SpA has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $21.16 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.9545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ENI’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni SpA (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.