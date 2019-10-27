Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 12,232 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,552,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,531,000 after buying an additional 145,413 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,482,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of SU opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

