Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 2,500 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $108,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,128.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,286.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $75.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.