Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $233,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.68.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

