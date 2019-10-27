Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 230 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.89.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $1,432,589.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,481,369.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,753 shares of company stock worth $30,304,006 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $228.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.93.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

