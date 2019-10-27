Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 1,942.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 99,750 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IRR stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd Profile

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

