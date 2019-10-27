Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 198 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,314,000 after purchasing an additional 119,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 161.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,643,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,845,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX opened at $76.22 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $57.82 and a 12 month high of $81.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2006 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

