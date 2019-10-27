Qbao Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,735.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, EXX and Allcoin. During the last week, Qbao has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $586,368.00 and $19,735.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000609 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, EXX, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

