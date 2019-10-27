Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ FY2020 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $194.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.17. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 59.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

