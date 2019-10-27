Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Centene Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.05.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. Centene has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 133.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

