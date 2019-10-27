Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Wedbush

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $8.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.79. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $8.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $7.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $8.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $30.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $288.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.68 and its 200-day moving average is $231.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $344.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 506.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after buying an additional 1,101,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,717,000 after buying an additional 851,263 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Biogen by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,141,000 after buying an additional 647,141 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Biogen by 1,345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after buying an additional 628,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Biogen by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

