Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 85.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,678 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for about 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 357.4% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $38,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,667. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

