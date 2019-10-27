PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.83.
About PTC Therapeutics
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.
