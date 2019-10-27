PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.83.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.