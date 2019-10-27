PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions. The company offers enterprise solutions and desktop solutions. Its principal Enterprise Solutions are Windchill, Arbortext, Creo View and Integrity. The Company’s Desktop Solutions include its integrated Creo software suite, its Mathcad engineering calculations software and its Arbortext document authoring tools. It also offers consultation, implementation, training, and maintenance services. PTC Inc., formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation, is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. “

Get PTC alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Griffin Securities downgraded shares of PTC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. 1,480,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,021. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. PTC has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.86 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $337,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,783.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $54,356.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,443 shares of company stock valued at $433,569. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in PTC by 17,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.