ProxyNode Trading Up 45% This Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 45% higher against the dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $129,829.00 and $170.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00752841 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000882 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000138 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000885 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 137,217,345 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

