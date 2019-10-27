Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) released its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

PFS opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In related news, Director Ursuline F. Foley acquired 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,405 shares in the company, valued at $33,439. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

