Provident Financial (PROV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Provident Financial had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.

Shares of PROV opened at $19.75 on Friday. Provident Financial has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $151.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

