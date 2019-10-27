Proto Labs’ (PRLB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.25.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

NYSE:PRLB traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.16. The company had a trading volume of 449,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,502. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $88.75 and a 52 week high of $131.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 470,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179,626 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,460,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.