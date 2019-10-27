Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after buying an additional 203,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,369,000 after buying an additional 460,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,157,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,956,000 after buying an additional 86,954 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,960,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,469,000 after buying an additional 867,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,385,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,525,000 after buying an additional 61,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Group upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

NYSE SON opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

In related news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.