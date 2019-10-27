Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 850 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H2O AM LLP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 348,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 128,428 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 909,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $72.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

