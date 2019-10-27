Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 429 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.