Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

In other Realty Income news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

