Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $136.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.90 and its 200-day moving average is $121.73.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $162.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

