ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.44

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.44 and last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 34919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1409 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 16.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 25.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter valued at about $121,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UYG)

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.