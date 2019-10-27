ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.44

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.44 and last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 34919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1409 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1%.
ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UYG)
ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.
