ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.82

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 173853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 576,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,036 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,957,000 after buying an additional 357,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 387.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 547,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 435,405 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 6.9% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 65,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

