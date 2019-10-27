ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.82

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 173853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.
ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSQ)
ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.
