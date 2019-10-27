PROS (NYSE:PRO) Posts Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, RTT News reports. PROS had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. PROS updated its Q4 guidance to (0.08-0.10) EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,580. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of PROS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 25,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,876,808.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 835,925 shares of company stock worth $59,942,502. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

