PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.08-0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $63.85-64.35 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.38 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PROS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PROS to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE PRO opened at $55.32 on Friday. PROS has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. PROS had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $117,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $217,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $388,328.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,925 shares of company stock worth $59,942,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

