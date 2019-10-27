ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of PRQR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. 268,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $367.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.15.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

