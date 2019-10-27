Profile Utility Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,387.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, LBank, Allcoin and Bit-Z. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $76,348.00 and approximately $6,387.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin, Coinrail and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

